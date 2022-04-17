Tons of Japanese nuclear waste may be destined for overseas disposal

Japan's nuclear power plants have over 57,000 tons of large equipment that have, or will in time, become radioactive industrial waste and may be destined to be disposed of overseas, a tally of electric power company data showed Saturday.
The scale of the would-be hazardous waste underscores the ongoing move within the government to reexamine a rule banning the exports of radioactive waste at a time when few municipalities are willing to accept such waste.
Creating an exception to the rule under the foreign exchange law would allow power companies to commission contractors overseas to dispose of certain types of large equipment on the condition they are recycled in the destination countries.
But critics say radioactive waste created in Japan should not be forced on other countries and that such waste should be recycled domestically by improving related disposal technology.
The tally showed nuclear power plants in the country had 57,230 tons of the large equipment, including those still in use, at the end of March.
The equipment in question comes in three types. Steam generators create steam used to generate electricity, while feedwater heaters heat the water that goes back into a reactor and casings are used to store or transport spent nuclear fuel.
For example, there are 37 used steam generators, weighing a total of 12,000 tons, according to the tally. Twenty-two generators, or 7,500 tons, remain at reactors to be decommissioned, while another 51 units, or 15,300 tons, are still in use.
The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has 3,360 tons of spent nuclear fuel casings. But the industry ministry says it sees no scenario in which waste emerging from the plant's decommissioning process would be disposed of overseas.
The tally did not include data on the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc plant. Tohoku Electric Power Co declined to provide data.
Decommissioning of nuclear reactors is expected to speed up from the mid-2020s in Japan, with an attendant increase in radioactive waste. Already, 24 commercial reactors are due to be decommissioned.
Radioactive waste is expected to be buried underground, depending on its pollution levels. But few disposal sites have been picked, leaving the handling of large reactor equipment, in particular, in limbo.
A steam generator is a large cylindrical metal object that is 20 meters long and weighs 300 tons. Because of its size, it cannot be easily cut up, encased in drums and buried.
Kansai Electric Power Co has 21 generators stored away on its premises. "We are concerned about having little room left on our premises (at power plants) going forward as it would impact decommissioning work," a company source said.
"It is virtually impossible to dispose of the waste domestically. The regulatory reconsideration is a gleam of hope for the waste issue that is at a dead-end," the source added, expressing hope for overseas disposal.
One company the Japanese side is talking with about possible waste export is EnergySolutions Inc., a U.S. nuclear service company and a major player in the reactor decommissioning business.
The Utah-based company has processed over 60,000 tons of waste produced in reactor decommissioning in and outside of the United States.
A company official expressed confidence that it can process not just the three types of large reactor equipment under consideration for export, but other waste, such as metals from the Fukushima Daiichi plant.
Tatsujiro Suzuki, a Nagasaki University professor, who served as an acting head of the government's Atomic Energy Commission, is critical of the envisioned disposal of radioactive waste overseas.
"This is what you get when the state has failed to seriously discuss what to do with waste," Suzuki said, warning that it is a slippery slope and could lead to an export of waste from the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
"It is sheer irresponsibility when looked at from the principle that disposal must be done in one's own country."© KYODO
Ass
Out of sight out of mind right?
Matthew Hopkins
Disposal of waste from nuclear plants has been discussed and not resolved since the first plants were opened. In the UK the government was given a choice, choose nuclear or do without energy in the 1950's and here we are many decades later and still no solution.
I am sure if the UN were to state clearly that nuclear waste much not be exported then the Japanese government would find a solution closer to home. Without at a world consensus then expect governments to choose the easy option.
PTownsend
This is what you get when Japan, Inc. has been so negligent for so many decades regarding the way they have dealt with energy issues. Different ways of generating energy that are based on resources found within Japan have to be developed if Japan is to remain independent and able to compete economically. Burning huge amounts of fossil fuels and using nukes should have been left behind long, long ago. Japan can start by conserving more, and finding more ways to reuse, recycle and repurpose.
Mottainai should become central to life here and everywhere else on the planet
sakurasuki
So what Japan really achieved after Fukushima? Nothing change?
zichi
Fukushima and 20 other reactors to be decommissioned over the next 50 years will produce a large amount of nuclear waste. No country should be allowed to export nuclear waste. The country took the decision to have nuclear power and now must deal with the waste. This was going to happen one day which they knew about when they made that decision. Another 20-30 reactors will also need decommissioning. The 50kg of plutonium is another serious problem.
snowymountainhell
Agreed, Ass. Reminds us of an old saying: Let “he who smelt it, dealt it”. The mere idea of pawning it off on other countries through private profiteers is itself both offensive and vulgar.
zichi
The nuclear power plants where the decommissioning will happen will also have to become the site of storing their nuclear waste. No further consensus is required for that. Even at Fukushima, there is a spent fuel cask storage that wasn't damaged by the 3/11 disasters.
All of the decommissioning and waste management is paid for by the power companies without further charges to the customers or taxpayers.
The power companies collect the cost of the decommissioning over the life cycle of the reactor. When a power company applies to decommission a reactor that money must be deposited into an exclusive account for the work. So even if the power company goes bankrupt the money remains. But the power company will have something like 40 years to complete the work. Leaving the money in the account accumulates interest. Also, the radiation levels are reduced over time.