Top court dismisses journalist's claim against Syria travel ban

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal filed by a Japanese freelance photographer seeking to invalidate a Foreign Ministry order to surrender his passport as his plan to travel to war-torn Syria would likely endanger him.

In a decision dated Thursday, the top court's First Petty Bench upheld lower court decisions supporting the ministry's order issued against Yuichi Sugimoto. He claimed that the order was an infringement of his right to freedom of travel and of the freedom of the press guaranteed by the Constitution.

According to the finalized ruling, the Foreign Ministry ordered Sugimoto, 61, to give up his passport in February 2015. The decision was made due to an assessment that he would very likely be in danger as he planned to travel to Syria immediately after Islamic State killed two Japanese hostages held in the country.

The Tokyo District Court dismissed the case in April last year, saying the ministry's decision was reasonable because freedom of travel "can be restricted for the sake of the public welfare." The Tokyo High Court upheld the decision in September last year.

The case marked the first time the ministry used the passport law to confiscate travel documents in order to protect an individual.

