Top court orders hotel operator to pay NHK broadcast fee

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a hotel operator to pay public broadcaster NHK a subscription fee of about 6.2 million yen, upholding lower court rulings.
The operator of three hotels in Tokyo and Gunma Prefecture has not signed a subscription contract with NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp, and refused to subscribe, according to the ruling.
But the court ruled that the hotel operator is obligated to sign up with the broadcaster and pay the fee as long as it owns a television, a decision in line with the top court's ruling in December in a lawsuit filed against an individual that stated television owners in Japan are legally required to pay the subscription fee.
The hotel operator had installed a total of 279 television sets in its hotels by August 2013.
The ruling was the first against a company with no subscription contract with NHK and three similar lawsuits have been filed against companies, according to the broadcaster.
NHK relies on subscriptions as its main source of income and has been struggling with unpaid fees. There is no penalty for not paying.
The subscription fee is about 14,000 yen for terrestrial broadcasts when paid annually. The fee is discounted for second and subsequent subscriptions for corporate customers.© KYODO
Yubaru
NHK is going about this the wrong way. Ever since the system went digital here NHK could stop broadcasting to locations that do not have contracts with them.
Stop access to the channels, and those who dont want NHK won't have to pay, and those that do will.
Dango bong
@Yubaru Tell the court that, I doubt they will listen. When you have the court rulings on your side you do not have to do what is right, you strong arm people to get your money to make your propaganda shows like NHK is doing
Yubaru
But since there is no penalty to NOT pay, no matter what the court rules does not mean that the hotel, or any other entity for that matter, will end up paying in the end.
When you make laws, normally anyway, you install a penalty system to ensure that people will follow them. But like with so many other "laws" here there is no penalty for non-compliance.
Aly Rustom
Only I'm guessing that given the choice, the overwhelming majority of the population can and will happily do well without NHK, and I suspect NHK KNOWS that very well, which is why they are pursuing these strongarm tactics. I would be VERY happy with that arrangement. Don't need nor like NHK. Abe and the LDP's mouthpiece. Those fascists in Kasumi Gaseki should fund NHK. Why should we pay for the LDP's propaganda?
They knocked on my door yesterday. Spoke to them through the intercom in English only. The guy asked me in ENglish if I have a TV and I said no and he went away.