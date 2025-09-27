Top court says passport denial of Japanese journalist illegal

The top court has ruled that the Japanese government's decision not to reissue a passport to journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who was held captive in war-torn Syria for more than three years, was illegal.
The Supreme Court's decision, dated Wednesday, upholds lower court rulings in favor of Yasuda, a 51-year-old freelance war reporter who was freed in 2018. He brought his case to court in 2020, arguing that denial of a passport violates the freedom to travel abroad guaranteed by the Constitution.
According to the latest ruling, Yasuda asked in January 2019 for his passport to be reissued after he returned home following his release from captivity. His passport had been taken from him while he was held captive by a militant group in Syria.
But later that year, the Japanese Foreign Ministry rejected his application on grounds that Turkey had imposed a five-year entry ban on Yasuda following his release. The passport law stipulates that the government may restrict passport issuance if a destination country denies that person's entry.
After he returned home, Yasuda was met by strong criticism by some people saying his action in traveling to Syria was irresponsible. He was further criticized when issuance of a new passport was rejected and he decided to sue.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Great job done by Japanese top court, government shouldn't hinder someone personal travel freedom.
BigP
Personal travel freedom. Yes
But in this case. NO! He will just waste everyone’s time and money again.
sakurasuki
@BigP
The organization of his kidnapper already doesn't exist anymore so you know.
NCIS Reruns
Some people have a gift for getting themselves in trouble. The passport could contain a notation that it is not valid for travel to certain countries. The US used to do that for Cuba and hot spots in Africa and the Middle East, not sure about now though.
OssanAmerica
Just remove Turkey as a valid destination. No problem. Besides, in 2026 that 5 year ban will be over anyway.
JJE
No need to hear from an actual journalist doing journalism.
Speed
Yes, it's illegal to deny him a passport denying him of freedom of movement but they should add a stipulation that if he goes to another war-plagued hot spot, that the Jgov won't bail him out next time.