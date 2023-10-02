Top court upholds ruling in favor of Japan's ban on dual nationality

Japan's top court has dismissed an appeal by a group of people living in Europe who have challenged the country's ban on its citizens from also holding foreign nationality.
The decision by the Supreme Court's First Petty Bench, dated Thursday, will let stand lower court rulings that acknowledged the constitutionality of a legal requirement that Japanese who gain foreign nationality must give up their original citizenship.
The eight plaintiffs, who live abroad in countries including Switzerland and France, had argued that foreign nationality was necessary to facilitate their work and lives abroad. But they also had hoped to maintain their Japanese citizenship.
They argued that with more countries allowing multiple citizenship, the clause in Japan's nationality law that strips people of Japanese nationality violates the Constitution, which guarantees the right to pursue happiness and equality under the law.
The article effectively banning dual citizenship says, "If a Japanese citizen acquires the nationality of a foreign country at their own choice, that Japanese citizen loses Japanese citizenship."
The Tokyo District Court rejected the lawsuit in 2021, saying that permitting multiple citizenship "could cause conflict in the rights and obligations between countries, as well as between the individual and the state."
The court cited tax payment and diplomatic protection in other countries to be affected under such a system.
The Tokyo High Court in February this year dismissed an appeal by the plaintiffs.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Loyalties really matters in Japan, it doesn't matter whether for own country also company. People can expect that court decision.
Lindsay
They can cite whatever legal mumbo jumbo they like but this all about the pension scam. I was told I had to choose nationalities for my kids before they were 12 because they couldn’t be part of the pension with dual nationality.
kurisupisu
Born Japanese and grow up in Japan and then get treated as a foreigner by the state.
Live in Japan for decades as a foreigner and get treated as a foreigner by the people and the state
Amazing Japan!
factchecker
To Japanese living abroad - just get your citizenship and don't tell anyone about. I know several in the UK who've done this. It makes their lives abroad much simpler.
Reginald Bok
Freedom is a huge aspect the Japanese government don't like their citizens enjoying. Very strange.
proxy
There has got to be some sort of halfway point between Japan not allowing dual citizenship and countries like Canada that hand out citizenship like candy and end up with thousands and thousands and thousands of people who only stayed in that country long enough to get a passport and have gone back to live permanently in the country where they were born.
Meiyouwenti
Luckily China doesn’t permit dual citizenship either. Few people would have their allegiance torn between two countries if a war should break out.
WeiWei
You were told by whom? And you didn’t do any fact checking before action?
No, you don’t need to do that at 12. Also I want to know why you would tell anyone if your kid has 2 or 3 different nationalities. There is no place for this information in any form so it would be interesting to know how.