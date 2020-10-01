Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taku Sekine's tiny Paris restaurant, Dersou, was named the best in France by the Fooding guide in 2016, and his new Asian fusion restaurant, the Cheval d'Or, had garnered equally rave reviews. Photo: AFP
national

Top Japanese chef in France killed himself after false sex claims, say family

0 Comments
By Fiachra GIBBONS
PARIS

The family of a Japanese chef who was a rising star in France said he has killed himself after he was the target of false sexual assault allegations.

Taku Sekine's tiny Paris restaurant, Dersou, was named the best in France by the Fooding guide in 2016, and his new Asian fusion restaurant, the Cheval d'Or, had garnered equally rave reviews.

But his family said that Sekine, 39 -- a protege of French superchef Alain Ducasse -- "got caught in a violent spiral of depression" after he became the target of "false and malicious gossip" on social media two months ago.

"A brutal campaign of destruction was waged against him," the family said in a statement sent to AFP, adding that it was an attempt to tarnish his standing among his peers who were warned about "working with him".

The family said no official complaint had been made against the chef and he was not being investigated by the police.

His partner Sarah Berger -- the mother of his two-year-old son -- later shared the statement on Instagram.

It also railed against his treatment at the hands of a specialist French gastronomic website -- which it did not name.

The Atabula website published a long investigation in August into sexual abuse and harassment in top French kitchens, saying that "a well-known Japanese chef" who it did not name "could be accused of rape".

On Tuesday, hours after Sekine had committed suicide, the website carried the testimony of a woman who claimed that French celebrity chef Guy Martin had attempted to rape her.

Florence Chatelet Sanchez, who supplies some of France's top restaurants with high-end produce, said he pinned her against a wall in a small room in one of his restaurants five years ago and tried to strip her.

The two-star Michelin cook, best known for his Le Grand Vefour restaurant in Paris, later denied the allegations, saying they "had no basis".

On Wednesday, Atabula published a justification of its wider inquiry into abuse in the industry, saying that Sekine's name "had come up several times from different sources" around harassment.

It said that a 25-year-old Canadian woman had claimed on Instagram in August that he had tried to sexually assault her twice while she slept in January 2019.

"Several parents whose children worked in the restaurant world have thanked us for raising the subject after the suicides of their sons and and their daughter who were not able to speak out about their torment," wrote reporter Franck Pinay-Rabaroust, who led the investigation.

He insisted the timing of its revelations about Martin hours after Sekine's death was a "sad coincidence".

Experts caution that suicides are often the result of multiple factors and complex mental health problems. which can be treated with professional help and advice.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo