 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Heavy rain continues in quake-hit region on Sea of Japan coast

0 Comments
TOKYO

Torrential rain continued Thursday in the Hokuriku region on the Sea of Japan coast, with the weather agency warning of landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers.

Bullet train services on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line were halted for more than five hours between Nagano and Kanazawa stations, operator JR West said, as heavy rain started pounding parts of Ishikawa Prefecture on Wednesday.

The prefectural capital of Kanazawa logged a record-high 148 millimeters of rainfall in the three hours ending around 5 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Some houses in the city suffered flooding around their foundations, while roads in at least 19 locations were inundated. Some prefectural roads have been partially closed, and evacuation centers have been set up in Kanazawa, local governments said.

The agency said a band of clouds was detected over Kaga in Ishikawa, a region in central Japan where more than 600 people were killed in the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day 2024.

A low-pressure system is moving northeast over the Sea of Japan, the agency said. Its front is expected to shift southward through Friday and remain over areas from eastern to western Japan into Saturday.

The agency said some regions may see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through Friday as warm, humid air flows toward the low-pressure system. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be extremely unstable across a wide area from northern to western Japan.

Rainfall totals in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Friday are forecast to reach up to 150 millimeters in the Tohoku region, north of Hokuriku, and in the northern part of Kyushu in southwestern Japan. Hokuriku is projected to receive 120 mm.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Common Post-Honeymoon Stage Issues in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to See the 2025 Perseid Meteor Shower in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Chirihama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Kikugahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Boarding School Admissions For Families in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Best Lingerie Stores With Bigger Bra Sizes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Macrobiotics: The Japanese Concept That Brings Balance To Your Diet

Savvy Tokyo