Torrential rain in southwest Japan disrupts transport, causes damage

FUKUOKA

Torrential rain continued to trigger floods and landslides in southwestern Japan, disrupting transportation during the summer vacation season, with local authorities saying Tuesday they are assessing the extent of the damage.

On Monday, JR Kyushu, which serves southwestern Japan, suspended all shinkansen bullet train services from the start of operations in the morning, resuming them in the afternoon.

JR West said heavy rain in Yamaguchi Prefecture halted its Sanyo Shinkansen services on Sunday, affecting about 67,700 passengers. A Nozomi bullet train from Tokyo to Fukuoka arrived roughly 12 and a half hours late early Monday.

On Tuesday morning, shinkansen services in central to western Japan were largely on schedule, their operators said.

In southwestern Japan, at least two people were feared dead and others remained missing as heavy rain battered the region, according to local authorities and rescuers.

