Tottori ordinance lets governor order removal of defamatory posts

A revised ordinance was enacted Monday in Tottori Prefecture enabling the governor to order the deletion of online posts deemed defamatory or discriminatory, with posters who do not comply to be hit with fines of up to 50,000 yen.

The measure passed by the Tottori prefectural assembly and set to take effect in late January, is likely the first of its type across Japan's 47 prefectures, an official said.

It also goes further than the national-level legislation enacted in April that attempts to ensure the swift removal of defamatory content by social media platform operators.

Under Tottori's revised ordinance, aimed at fostering a society that respects human rights, a resident of the prefecture can ask the governor to request a person or site operator delete a post they believe to be impinging on their or someone else's rights.

The governor then takes the complaint to a large panel of experts -- made up of academics with experience in human rights and appointed by the governor -- which can recommend a removal request be issued to the poster or platform if deemed necessary.

If the author of the post does not comply, the governor can then order the person to delete the post, with non-compliance resulting in the person's name being publicly disclosed and a fine of up to 50,000 yen imposed.

The ordinance also made clear that freedom of expression should be protected and that posts subjected to deletion requests or orders are limited to those that target specific individuals.

The national-level information distribution platform law that took effect in April, formerly known as the provider liability limitation law, also aims to ensure the removal of defamatory content on social media platforms, but it did not include a provision to allow the issuing of an order requiring the poster to remove content.

The law mandates operators to set up clear points of contact for accepting requests for deletion and has also obliged platforms, including Facebook and X, to develop and disclose their criteria for removing posts.

