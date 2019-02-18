Tour brings foreigners to areas devastated by nuclear accident

There is growing interest among foreign tourists for a tour in English to former evacuation zones in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima where a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 triggered a nuclear disaster.
"More people are becoming interested in going on the tour that can deepen their knowledge," explains an official at the Japan National Tourism Organization.
At 8 a.m. on a frigid morning in January, foreign tourists gathered in front of Tokyo Station and boarded a station wagon headed to Fukushima Prefecture.
"It's surprisingly close from Tokyo." "Are nuclear power plants in Japan active?" Questions and thoughts flew around in various languages.
When personal dosimeters used to record the level of radiation were handed out, Nerious Bartkus, a 28-year-old office worker from Lithuania, pushed the operating buttons uncertainly.
"I am interested in the Chernobyl nuclear accident during the Soviet era and I wanted to visit Fukushima," he said.
The tourism company Knot World Co based in Tokyo designed this particular tour from a desire to encourage more people to "hear the local voices and see the area's damage and recovery" after the nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant.
Since the tour's launch in February last year, some 200 people from 23 countries have participated, according to the company.
At 11 a.m. the tourists arrived at the first stop of their tour, in the town of Namie.
"We are worried that accidents may occur at nuclear plants in China," said a Hong Kong student accompanied by two others.
The three visited a temporary shopping district set up after the accident and ordered curry dishes that used local vegetables. "We aren't bothered as long as inspections on radioactivity are conducted," one smiled.
Scenes that reminded of the crisis greeted the tourists. An elementary school hit by the tsunami. A farm that continues to take care of their cows despite having been exposed to the radiation. A brand-new seawall.
The tourists paid their respects in front of a memorial commemorating the victims. As they passed through a hazardous zone in their vehicle, they could see far in the distance the nuclear plant's exhaust pipes and cranes. The dosimeters started to make a noise when it measured more than 1 microsievert per hour, causing some people to look serious.
At dusk, they walked along a street lined with cherry trees in the town of Tomioka. "I want to go back to my town," a woman who has evacuated the town told the tourists. "But it's not easy."
It was half past 8 p.m. when the tourists arrived back to Tokyo's bright lights. "I have a better understanding of the residents' feelings," said Pak Hin Law, a 19-year-old student from Hong Kong.
Fukushima Prefecture says 96,000 foreign tourists stayed at hotels and inns in the prefecture in 2017, which is four times the number in 2011. In February this year, an organization that promotes the prefecture's products and tourism launched a three-day tour with English translation in areas including Naraha, another town in the vicinity of the crippled nuclear plant, to aid recovery.
However, there are numerous issues that need to be resolved regarding tours catering to foreigners such as training tour guides and providing information in various languages.
Various thoughts are voiced in Fukushima Prefecture such as, "We would really like the tourists to come not out of casual interest but to truly learn the issue," and, "Please also turn your attention to the fact that our lives before the accident has not returned," local officials said.
The Fukushima Daiichi plant spewed a massive amount of radioactive materials following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that flooded the facility on March 11, 2011.
Following the crisis, which equaled the severity of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, some 160,000 people were evacuated at one point and over 32,000 people remained evacuated in other prefectures as of January this year.© KYODO
25 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
Making a quick buck off others' suffering.
sakurasuki
Some of them organized and sponsored tours along with video and photo crew so that later on they can show that area is look safe.
zatoizugoodo
One thing it is NOT, is a tourist attraction.
Wallace Fred
Taking a tragic event and profiting from it. Classic greed.
Plus lest the obviousness is lost to some but there's a reason it's no longer inhabited. I'm thinking there's no hazmat suits in the package.
Kobe White Bar Owner
You couldn't pay me to go near fukushima.
Alfie Noakes
A cheap holiday in other peoples' misery.
since1981
If it is so safe for tours, why aren't more Japanese government officials and civilians moving into the area to revitalize it. Also, would like to know how many Japanese sign up for the tour or how many Japanese actually go their on their days off.
oldman_13
Nothing wrong with it, people are genuinely curious.
Even Japanese people go on these tours.
kurisupisu
The above remark sort of sums up just how precarious the situation is....
BigYen
"Tourism" doesn't necessarily mean "recreation". It can also mean an education, or an experience that's meaningful in a number of ways, and it can be uncomfortable. I've been to Auschwitz, for example, as have many people. As someone with a keen interest in WW2, I wouldn't have missed it for the world, but it wasn't an easy visit. You don't wander around it looking for an ice cream and beer, or laughing and joking while you go.
The Great Tohoku Earthquake and its aftermath was a massive event, and to have an interest in it is natural. I don't see how tourists are necessarily wallowing in the misery of those who lived through it by going there, or how they're harming anyone, as long as the locals are ok with it. There seems to be an automatic assumption in the comments that they wouldn't be, but the passage quoted above would seem to indicate that there is local support for the idea.
TrevorPeace
Two hundred tour buyers in one year? Hardly worthy of note. Certainly not a good business decision.
jcapan
I get that people are curious. The destruction wreaked by natural disasters is frankly pretty awe-inspiring. Footage of 3/11, along with 9/11, is the most startling thing I've ever seen. Maybe it's just a matter of sufficient time passing. Still seems a bit too close to me. I remember some folks sneaking in to film the no-go zone years back and that just seemed disrespectful, voyeuristic and ghoulish.
I'd like to say there are parallels to my long-time home of Kobe but of course this city is completely renewed, evidence of the disaster is nearly nonexistent and other than those who died, the town is generally thriving. Not to mention there isn't a bleeding, radioactive ulcer that's being nearly expunged from national discourse. Walking through towns in Fukushima, where thousands died seems a little more unsettling. Do they enter homes or schools? Just seems like you're walking on people's graves. Not to mention concerns about tours offering sanitized versions of what happened or what the status is today.
Blacklabel
Seems kind of morbid at this point to go on a tour of this area. Probably some bad spirits around there as well.
macv
I urge everyone to watch this documentary Nuclear Ginza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPD_YeOAJys
The Japanese nuclear power industry has been in trouble since the first plant was built. This documentary, done in 1995, chronicles the stories of many men who worked in the nuclear power plants in Japan. This is the story of their lives and the evil behind the Japanese nuclear power industry from the beginning.
Recently, we heard reports that the Japanese mafia were forcing the poor and homeless to work in the Fukushima power plant for minimum wage and charging them for food and lodging, sentencing them to death by exposing them to deadly radiation. That has been going on since the 1970′s in Japan. And just like today, the general population still believes and trusts their government to tell them the truth about the dangers.
If you also believe what your government is telling you about the dangers of Fukushima and radiation, if you are ignoring what independent researchers, concerned people with families, just like you, are saying, and if you are telling yourself everything is okay, well, you may be sentencing yourself and your children to a lifetime of suffering.
One would like to think that things have changed over the years, but even now in Fukushima, reports are being published that tell how people are being lured with offers of up to ¥400,000 per day to work at the nuclear reactors--many of whom are victims of the tsunami. Because of high radiation levels the amount of time each person can spend inside is limited. TEPCO confirms they're working with outside agencies to secure enough workers to keep operations running, but refused to comment on how much each person is being paid.
That is what happened to the people you will see in this documentary.
Dirk T
I taught English at Fukushima Daini for years and got a view of the dynamics few outsiders ever did: the place was run by youngish graduates from elite Japanese universities, all of them non-technical majors. They'd be forced to leave their comfortable lives in Tokyo for a stint (or two) in Fukushima for three years at a time. Wives often refused to accompany them. Divorces were not uncommon. On Friday evenings the carpool exodus back to Tokyo began. They all complained bitterly about life there, even the ones who tried to make the best of it. A bottle of booze in the desk drawer wasn't unheard of.
The technical guys, the nuclear engineers and operators, were, by and large, nerds. They didn't talk about themselves much, never mentioned their education and certainly were not in the same elite class of Japanese as the managers from Keio and Todai. They got where they were because they had a passion for what they did and were highly intelligent. On the weekends they'd stay in Fukushima whether they had to or not. Most of them had never touched a woman.
I enjoyed teaching both groups equally.
There was a third group: the descendants of the farmers and fishermen who had populated that area for millennia who worked the grunt jobs at Daini. As I recall, most every female there was local. This is the group that was hit hardest by the tragedy. The others simply were transferred back to Tokyo or other locations.
Ever seen an aerial photo of one of these nuclear power plants with the rectangular holding area for seawater? Fish would be sucked into these holding areas but couldn't get out and would grow quite large. At night the workers secretly would go fishing in these areas and bring their catch back to the kitchen for sashimi.
Deadforgood
Is there anything even worth seeing there? I imagine a tour of an empty village in Japan's countryside is about as fun as watching paint dry. Just one's opinion though...
ironsword
Disgusting. Thousands of people died, many people are still living in "temporary" housing. And although Abe tells the IOC that all is under control, American websites report that radiation around the stricken nuclear plant is as bad as ever.
This is NOT a place for "holiday" tours.
Disillusioned
Ecotourism gone wrong!
However, I can understand the attraction. I took a drive up there two years ago. Not specifically to see Fukushima, but to see the devastation of the Tohoku coastline, which I had travelled and surfed in the past. It was very creepy and saddening to see the huge amount of damage. It is something I will never forget. Every time I think about it my stomach begins to churn.
kolohe
As BigYen mentioned, tourism per se is not only about leisure but education, understanding. People are all quick to judge.
Toasted Heretic
Bit grim and bit too soon.
DaDude
The user is as much to blame as the dealer. No one is forcing these people to take the tour.
expat
Is that area not still a hot zone?
Laguna
Dirk T - fascinating. Thank you.
I see no problem with this. I've been on educational tours before; being guided by an expert is often invaluable. And the participants will surely transmit their newfound knowledge to their home countries, spreading awareness of this ongoing tragedy.
Anonymous
@Deadforgood
I hope this isn’t “off topic”, but if tourists want to see an “invisible disaster” zone, follow Rt45 north along the coast in Iwatate where the tsunami struck. I bicycled from Tokyo to Hokkaido in 2016 and passed place after place where the debris of lives had been bulldozed away leaving flat, sterile, buildingless land where communities had been before 3/21. The people whose homes, shops and minshukus were above the tsunami are still there and would greatly profit from tourism.
Kenji Fujimori
Thats fine and all to visit Fukushima, the place does need to be rebuilt and any tax revenues from tourists is a good incentive for the ward office there.