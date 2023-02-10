Tour operator fined over 2019 deaths of Japanese teens in Australia

An Australian court has fined a locally based Japanese tour operator over the deaths of two Japanese teenagers who drowned on a popular tourist island in the country's east in 2019.

The 16-year-old boys from Kanagawa University High School died while on a guided group tour at Lake McKenzie, a picturesque freshwater perched lake, on the World Heritage-listed Fraser Island, as part of an overseas exchange program organized by the school.

In a decision handed down by the court, Huckleberry Australia, the tour company that led the group, was convicted and fined AU$250,000 ($174,000) and ordered to pay $1,900 in professional costs for failing to comply with its health and safety duty over the students.

The boys were part of a group of 15 students and two teachers, from the school in Yokohama near Tokyo, visiting the island. The boys went missing on March 29, 2019, and their bodies were found in the waters of the lake the next day.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Office of the Work Health and Safety Prosecutor told Kyodo News on Friday, "The court noted that the business operator should have understood the dangers associated with swimming in the lake, and that it did not reasonably search for, detect, or eliminate risks."

Huckleberry Australia had pleaded guilty to the charge at a previous hearing in November.

Further details behind the decision are expected to be released in the coming days.

The company director Hiroyuki Hidaka also faced similar charges in the court, but the complaint was dismissed in November after no evidence was presented by the prosecution.

Huckleberry Australia declined to comment on Friday, saying its media liaison was not present.

A third case against Shinri Minatoya, one of the two teachers on the trip, is ongoing in a Queensland court.

Fraser Island, some 350 kilometers north of Brisbane, is the largest sand island in the world.

© KYODO