Aircraft are seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo. Photo: AP file
national

Japanese people urged to travel abroad to help airlines, tourism industry

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Tourism Agency and the Japan Association of Travel Agents on Wednesday urged people to take trips abroad in a bid to boost the airline and tourism industry, as demand for international travel struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the number of visitors to Japan has grown steadily since border restrictions were eased last year, infection concerns and the weak yen are believed to be putting Japanese nationals off traveling abroad.

The number of Japanese people who left the country in March totaled 694,300, just 36.0 percent compared to March 2019 before the pandemic, according to government data.

Foreign arrivals to Japan, in contrast, have recovered to 65.8 percent of the level in March 2019.

The agency will focus on promoting travel to 24 countries and regions, including the United States and Thailand, and will work with their respective official tourism bureaus.

To further incentivize international travel, JATA said it will gift 8,000 yen in electronic money by lottery to 3,210 people who acquire a 10-year passport and fly internationally between July 1 and Sept 30. Application starts on May 15.

"Flight numbers will not recover on visitors to Japan alone," Koichi Wada, the head of the Japan Tourism Agency, said during a press conference. "It is important that travel demand recovers in both directions."

Hiroyuki Takahashi, chairman of JATA, said, "We would like to pave the way toward a recovery in travelers through the summer holidays."

8 Comments
Maybe they can be urged to relocate permanently abroad, although it would be just the most productive people doing the escaping.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

No one can afford the ticket prices.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Priceless!! And I urge major cooperations to stop gorging prices like it is the only thing they can do, and if necessary, take a hit as a sign of gratitude and loyalty to our expected custom.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Pathetic.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Price gouging, best for the broke people.

Japan will not recover, wages are not following inflation and weak yen makes it worse.

People keep saving, which is a wise move.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Where those people really live? Japan or else where?

Go To Travel coupon no longer exist

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2022/08/19/national/tokyo-resume-travel-subsidy/

Inflation is still high

https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/Inflation/Japan-s-consumer-inflation-off-41-year-high-but-stays-above-BOJ-goal

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

I urge Japanese airlines to stop gouging people in peak season, as most people can't afford their service

3 ( +3 / -0 )

JATA said it will gift 8,000 yen in electronic money by lottery to 3,210 people who acquire a 10-year passport and fly internationally between July 1 and Sept 30.

providing there is an R in the month.... and they have a MyNumber card, no criminal record, and queue online for two days in order to avail themselves of the opportunity.....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

First it was please buy more alcohol, now it's please buy more air tickets...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

… as demand for international travel struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Struggling or amassing great profits? 

Japan Airlines (JAL) net profit for the year to March 2023: ¥34.4 billion ($250 million) 

All Nippon Airways (ANA) net profit for the year to March 2023: ¥89.4 billion ($668 million)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

