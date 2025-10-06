 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Spanish tourist attacked by bear cub in Shirakawa village in Gifu

1 Comment
GIFU

A Spanish male tourist was attacked by a bear cub Sunday morning during his visit to the scenic mountain village of Shirakawa in central Japan, according to the local government.

The 40-year-old sustained a minor injury to his right arm. He was walking with another Spanish man when they came across a small bear emerging from the grass near a shuttle bus stop in the village, part of which is a World Heritage site.

The local government has closed walkways leading to an observatory overlooking the site known as Shirakawa-go, with police and hunters searching for the cub.

The Shirakawa-go in Gifu Prefecture is a popular tourist spot known for a cluster of traditional thatched roof homes.

Bear sightings and attacks, including fatal ones, have been reported in various parts of Japan in recent months.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

wow. Shirakawa is on my list of places to visit in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Akiu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa: My Favorite Event of the Year

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo