national

Tourists deface iconic bamboo trees in Kyoto's Arashiyama

KYOTO

At least 100 bamboo trees in Kyoto's Arashiyama district have been vandalized by tourists, who apparently engraved their names and initials, a company managing the iconic groves of the popular tourist spot said Thursday.

The engravings carved on tree surfaces are in foreign language letters, including alphabets and Hangul characters.

According to the city of Kyoto which owns the trees, the number has increased rapidly since April.

"The visitors might have carved their names to commemorate their trips, but we can't accept such behavior which could disappoint many other tourists who are looking forward to enjoying the scenery of the forests," a city official said.

Taking a stroll through the bamboo forests in Arashiyama is among the most popular things for tourists to do while visiting the ancient Japanese capital.

"It is deplorable that the scribbles are spoiling the precious bamboos," said Megumi Nakamura, a visitor from nearby Osaka Prefecture who came to the area with one of her South Korean friends.

I am so angry about this. Official protest should be made to South Korean Givernment. You cannot vandalize World Heritage Sights.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Disgusting. I'm sure there are a few American's initials on there too. I'm ashamed.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

They must hate Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

