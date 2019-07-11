Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ryokan in Yamagata.
national

Tourists in quake-hit northwestern Japan to get 3,000-yen discount

5 Comments
TOKYO

The tourism ministry said Tuesday it plans to provide a 3,000-yen ($28) discount from July 19 to tourists staying in northwestern Japan areas hit by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake last month to support the local tourist industry.

Those staying at hotels and "ryokan" inns in Yamagata and Niigata prefectures will be eligible for the discount. Tourist agencies are preparing to launch sales of accommodation under the measure next week, according to the ministry.

The Japan Tourism Agency has allocated 53 million yen to the support step for the local industry and the discount will be offered until the budget runs out, it said.

"Demand for tours (to the quake-stricken areas) has sharply declined before the summer holidays. It is necessary to eradicate reputational damage" from the disaster, said tourism minister Keiichi Ishii. The June 18 quake caused landslides and power outages and left dozens of people injured.

Airlines and railway companies have already introduced special discounts to support the affected region.

The government has implemented similar assistance measures for local tourism industries after powerful quakes jolted Hokkaido, the country's northernmost main island, last September and the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto in April 2016.

Where is northwestern Japan? It must be hiding from me.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

3000 yen is a drop in the bucket. The administrative cost of allocating this "discount" will be Powers of 10 larger THAN any perceived value added... but that (of course) is the actual goal, in fact; keep those pencil pushers in the Tourism Ministry busy!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yeah its like tourists are going to rush there because of a measly 3000 yen...wonder what rocket scientist came up with idea...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Dealing with the paperwork alone is likely to be more trouble than it's worth. Why not put the money in a reconstruction fund?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan Govt: holds up 3000 yen and waves it around.

Everybody: (bored expression) "oooh....."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

