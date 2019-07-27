Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police conduct a large-scale highway test on July 24 in attempt to ensure smooth traffic during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Photo: KYODO
national

Traffic reduction falls far short of target in Tokyo highway test

2 Comments
TOKYO

A test conducted last week to control traffic volumes on Tokyo's Metropolitan Expressway during the Olympics next year achieved a reduction far smaller than the targeted 30 percent,according to the land ministry.

Given the results of the test conducted on Wednesday and Friday, the Tokyo Games organizing committee will start making detailed plans for introducing a so-called road pricing system to charge variable tolls depending on the time of day during the event, said officials of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Aiming to ensure smooth passage of vehicles in central Tokyo during the Olympics from July 24 to Aug. 9 next year, the ministry monitored traffic flows in the tests by closing more than 30 entry ramps to the Metropolitan Expressway at one point.

On Wednesday, the traffic volume on the expressway declined by 7.3 percent from a year earlier and that on Friday fell 6.8 percent, the ministry said.

The time needed to travel on a 17-kilometer portion of the expressway between athletes' Olympic village in the waterfront area and the New National Stadium tended to be longer than 20 minutes targeted by the government during the tests, it said.

I'm very wary of this so-called road-pricing system. How do we know it will only be utilized during the Olympics and not become a standard price increase scheme?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

will start making detailed plans for introducing a so-called road pricing system to charge variable tolls depending on the time of day during the event, said officials of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

This is totally ridiculous. They’ll put premium prices in peak times, which will force many drivers into the already congested local roads. There are a large percentage who have to use the highways, and they will have to pay regardless.

Im surprised it is such a huge problem because he great leader Abe made it very clear in his campaign to the IWC that accommodation would be near the events and there would be new roads and infrastructure for the influx of visitors. Abe is so full of poop I can smell him talking from Chiba!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

