Traffic reduction falls far short of target in Tokyo highway test

A test conducted last week to control traffic volumes on Tokyo's Metropolitan Expressway during the Olympics next year achieved a reduction far smaller than the targeted 30 percent,according to the land ministry.

Given the results of the test conducted on Wednesday and Friday, the Tokyo Games organizing committee will start making detailed plans for introducing a so-called road pricing system to charge variable tolls depending on the time of day during the event, said officials of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Aiming to ensure smooth passage of vehicles in central Tokyo during the Olympics from July 24 to Aug. 9 next year, the ministry monitored traffic flows in the tests by closing more than 30 entry ramps to the Metropolitan Expressway at one point.

On Wednesday, the traffic volume on the expressway declined by 7.3 percent from a year earlier and that on Friday fell 6.8 percent, the ministry said.

The time needed to travel on a 17-kilometer portion of the expressway between athletes' Olympic village in the waterfront area and the New National Stadium tended to be longer than 20 minutes targeted by the government during the tests, it said.

