Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Runners set off on the Ultra-Trail Mt Fuji marathon in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

165-km Mt Fuji ultramarathon starts

0 Comments
TOKYO

Approximately 2,400 competitors from 40 countries crossed the start line Friday of the seventh edition of the 165-kilometer Ultra-Trail Mt Fuji, an annual ultramarathon that traverses the trails encircling Japan's tallest mountain.

The UTMF, with its cut-off time of 46 hours, is the sister race to the Ultra-Trail Mont Blanc and is part of the Ultra-Trail World Tour. It starts at Kodomo-no-kuni in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture and finishes at Kawaguchiko, a town in Yamanashi Prefecture.

About 70 percent of the course is unpaved, and the route follows the trails, paths and forest roads around the foothills of Mt Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The runners will experience a total altitude gain of approximately 7,942 meters.

Last year, when another race was held over a similar 92-km course, 72.8 percent of the runners finished the race.

An ultramarathon is any footrace longer than the standard marathon length of 42.195 km raced either over a specific length -- usually 50 or 100 km or 50 or 100 miles -- or for a specific time, with the winner of the latter being the person who covers the most distance.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

I can't even do it in my wildest dreams!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Yanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

4 Mobile Apps to Study for the JLPT N5

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Learn Japanese with These Classic Video Games

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Careers

Transforming The Recruiting Landscape For Women In Japan With Advisory Group

Savvy Tokyo