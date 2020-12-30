Train cars launched between Narita and Tokyo for overseas travelers

Travelers arriving from overseas can now catch a train to downtown Tokyo from Narita airport in cars reserved specifically for them on a major train line operated by Keisei Electric Railway Co.

Incoming visitors and returnees previously had to travel by cab or private car to comply with government requests to avoid public transportation to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Keisei Skyliner will see it make 15 trips a day from the airport in Chiba Prefecture to Tokyo's Ueno station with the front cars of each train reserved for such travelers, the company said. The cars are disinfected after each run, while adjacent cars are kept empty.

However, the government has suspended new entries into Japan by nonresident foreign nationals arriving from most of the world through the end of January.

© KYODO