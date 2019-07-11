Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Limited express Kamome and Sonic at Hakata station.
national

Train comes into contact with drill that pierced tunnel, no injuries

0 Comments
NAGASAKI

A train in southwestern Japan sustained damage when it came into contact with a drill used in a geological boring survey that pierced through the ceiling of a railway tunnel Thursday morning, a railway construction group said.

No injuries were reported among the 158 passengers and crew members aboard the limited express Kamome train, which made an emergency stop shortly after leaving JR Nagasaki Station. But the six-car train was damaged in some areas, including on the left side of the first car.

"One wrong move and this could have turned into a major accident," the Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency said in a press release, while apologizing for disrupting train services in the area.

According to Kyushu Railway Co., the train that was bound for Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture came into contact with the digging machine about 2 kilometers into the approximately 6-km-long tunnel located between Urakami and Utsutsugawa stations in Nagasaki.

All passengers were released at Utsutsugawa Station about one hour and 50 minutes after the incident. A total of 33 trains were canceled, while six trains faced a maximum five-hour-40-minute delay, affecting 6,000 riders.

The railway construction agency said it was conducting drilling for drought management in association with tunnel construction for a planned Kyushu bullet train route.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

7Pay Shut Down After $500,000 Is Stolen From Users

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Recipe: Soft and Chewy Sudachi (Japanese Baby Lime) Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Tokorozawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Tenki No Ko (Weathering with You): The Story, Themes, and Music Revealed So Far

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK