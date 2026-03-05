 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Train derails on railway near Mount Fuji; no injuries reported

0 Comments
KOFU, Yamanashi

A local train on the Fujikyu Railway line in central Japan derailed near a station in Yamanashi Prefecture on Thursday, but no injuries were reported among the 42 passengers and staff, its operator said.

The three-car train, which was bound for Otsuki from Kawaguchiko, derailed around 2:30 p.m. just before reaching the platform at Tanokura Station, according to Fujikyu Railway Co.

Train services were temporarily suspended along the entire line, which provides access to Mount Fuji.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. The Japan Transport Safety Board has dispatched two railway accident investigators to the site.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog