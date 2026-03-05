Train derails on railway near Mount Fuji; no injuries reported

A local train on the Fujikyu Railway line in central Japan derailed near a station in Yamanashi Prefecture on Thursday, but no injuries were reported among the 42 passengers and staff, its operator said.

The three-car train, which was bound for Otsuki from Kawaguchiko, derailed around 2:30 p.m. just before reaching the platform at Tanokura Station, according to Fujikyu Railway Co.

Train services were temporarily suspended along the entire line, which provides access to Mount Fuji.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. The Japan Transport Safety Board has dispatched two railway accident investigators to the site.

