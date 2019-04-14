Train overruns platform by 240 meters due to drowsy driver

A train on the JR Joban line overran the platform at Kashiwa Station in Chiba Prefecture by about 240 meters after the driver became drowsy, JR officials said Sunday.

According to JR East, the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. Saturday. The rapid transit train was on its way from Ueno Station in Tokyo to Toride Station in Ibaraki Prefecture, Fuji TV reported.

The train was scheduled to stop at Kashiwa Station. The driver, who is in his 40s, said later he became drowsy. The conductor applied the emergency brake and the train came to a halt about 240 meters past the platform.

None of the 300 passengers were hurt and the train backed up and resumed service about five minutes later, JR said.

JR said it will review its drivers’ work schedules and make utmost efforts to ensure a recurrence does not happen.

There was no information given on whether the driver was taking any medication or when his last work shift was.

