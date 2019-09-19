Train stations in Tokyo lease out strollers on trial basis

Some of the busiest train stations in central Tokyo began a trial run of a stroller leasing service Thursday, in hopes of attracting families with small children who want to enjoy outings without the worry of lugging the carriages onto crowded trains.

The service by East Japan Railway Co, available through Oct 20, will allow people to reserve strollers via phone for 500 yen a day at Tokyo, Shinagawa, Shinjuku and Ueno stations, the company said. The four are major hub stations in the capital and have a number of shopping and dining complexes in and around them.

A service location at Tokyo Station will operate daily, while the others will be open on weekends and holidays. The service at Shinagawa Station will also be available on Fridays.

A total of 21 strollers from baby products company Pigeon Corp will be used.

The idea was proposed when the wife of an employee working for an affiliate of the railway operator wondered why a service commonly found in department stores was not available in train stations, the company said. It was picked from over 1,000 ideas for a new business.

"It's difficult to ride and get off trains with a stroller," said Sae Kuratani, 32, who was in Tokyo Station en route to the central Japan city of Ueda with her 3-year-old and 9-month-old children.

"I would like to use it as I would be able to go shopping in Marunouchi or take a walk around the Imperial Palace," she said, referring to an area between the station and the palace which was previously known as a business district but has become a major shopping destination in recent years.

"It would be convenient if there were a lot of places to return them," she said.

The company conducted a trial run of stroller leasing free of charge at Tachikawa Station, on the outskirts of Tokyo, in July. A survey found everyone that used the service had indicated they would use it again.

Other feedback included a preference for an advance reservation system and the ability to use the leased strollers outside of the station.

Although there are leasing services within some stations that house shopping complexes, "We've had requests for their use to be allowed at commercial facilities nearby," a company official said.

