Training aircraft from Air Self-Defense Force crashes in Aichi Prefecture

TOKYO

An Air Self-Defense Force training aircraft crashed after taking off from a military base in central Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Wednesday, declining to elaborate further.

A defense ministry spokesperson said it is collecting information.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing multiple defense ministry officials, reported that the T-4 training aircraft, which took off from Komaki Air Base, disappeared from radar while flying near Inuyama City in Aichi Prefecture.

A representative from the Inuyama city fire department told Reuters that the aircraft likely carried two people on board.

The local fire department received a call reporting that something resembling an aircraft had crashed into a lake in Inuyama shortly after 3 p.m., according to NHK.

