Translated Japanese novel becomes No. 1 bestseller in Russia

A selection of the Russian translation of "If Cats Disappeared from the World" by Genki Kawamura, available in various sizes and featuring different covers by the same publisher, is displayed at a bookstore in Moscow on Monday.

A translated debut novel by Japanese author and film producer Genki Kawamura has become the No. 1 bestseller so far this year at Russia's largest bookstore chain, according to a Russian newspaper.

The book, whose English title is "If Cats Disappeared from the World," sold 104,000 copies between January through Dec 17 at Chitai Gorod bookstores, Vedomosti said.

A Russian book distributors association with a membership of around 700 bookstores also said it ranked top in total sales at its outlets from January to November. Specific numbers were not released.

Known in Japanese as "Sekai Kara Neko ga Kietanara," the translation has a total circulation of more than 820,000 copies in Russia, of which 450,000 were issued this year, according to the CEO of major Russian publishing house Eksmo, who said sales this year tripled from the previous year.

The novel was published in 2012 in Japan, with the Russian translation released in 2020.

