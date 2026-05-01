 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Haneda airport
Travelers crowd a departure lobby at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday. Image: Kyodo
national

Travel rush underway at start of 5-day stretch in Golden Week holidays

0 Comments
TOKYO

Roads, train stations and airports in Japan were congested Saturday as people headed to their hometowns or departed for domestic and overseas vacations at the start of a five-day stretch in the Golden Week holidays.

Japan's busiest holiday season apart from New Year and Obon in the summer, Golden Week started in late April, with Saturday marking the latter half including four consecutive national holidays.

At JR Tokyo Station, a family from Chiba Prefecture said they were planning to travel to Kyoto and Nara prefectures in western Japan.

"I want to feed deer," Nanami Sotozaki, 4, said, apparently referring to the crackers tourists give to roaming deer in Nara.

In Osaka, station staff were busy guiding customers near ticket gates at JR Shin-Osaka Station, while people in the station building waited in line to buy souvenirs.

"I can't wait to visit TV drama locations with my boyfriend," Honoka Hamasaki, a 28-year-old resident of the western Japan city, said as she headed to Yamanashi Prefecture.

According to JR East, strong winds and a fallen tree were disrupting operations on the Yamagata Shinkansen Line between Tokyo and Shinjo Station in Yamagata Prefecture.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Showa Day Japan: Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Showa Era

GaijinPot Blog

Events

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Osu Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

Golden Week in Japan: Dates, Meaning and What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog