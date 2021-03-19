Travelers entering Japan have to install location confirmation app, Skype on smartphones

By SoraNews24

This week a new policy went into effect for travelers entering Japan through Haneda and Narita airports, the two major international air hubs for the Tokyo area. Enacted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the regulation affects all classes of inbound travelers (Japanese citizens, foreign residents of Japan, and temporary business/tourism travelers).

As of March 18, inbound travelers are required to install three apps on their smartphones before leaving the airport. The three apps are the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare’s COCOA COVID-19 contact tracing app, Skype, and OSSMA, a location confirmation app. The combined apps are to be used in confirming compliance with the 14 days of self-quarantine that inbound travelers are required to complete before moving about the general population.

So what if you don’t have a smartphone, or are using an outdated model that can’t run the apps? You’ll be required to rent a phone that can from the airport, and pay for it out of your own pocket.

In addition to showing that the apps are installed and running, inbound travelers will also be required to sign a written pledge to comply with the protocols. Failure to do so can result in public publishing of the violator’s name and, in the case of foreign nationals, deportation, including the revocation of residence status for foreigners living in Japan on work or study visas.

The requirement is expected to be expanded to entrants in Japan via other airports in the near future.

