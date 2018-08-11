Travelers flood train stations, clog roads in holiday exodus

Travelers wait for the shinkansen bullet train at Shin-Osaka Station on Saturday morning.

Travelers flooded railway stations and plunged expressways into gridlock Saturday as the summer holiday exodus got into full swing.

West-bound shinkansen bullet trains leaving Tokyo Station in the morning were fully booked, and reserved seats on many bullet trains to other regions were also full.

Traffic backed up for 57 kilometers at one point on the Tohoku Expressway stretching from the north of Tokyo to northeastern regions. The queue of vehicles reached 37 kilometers on the Sanyo Expressway in western Japan.

