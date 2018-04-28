Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Travelers line up in the departure lobby at Narita airport on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Travelers get going for Golden Week vacation

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Golden Week holiday exodus got under way on Saturday as travelers flooded train stations and airports across the country.

This coming Monday, Thursday and Friday are national holidays and many people will also be taking Tuesday and Wednesday off, giving them nine consecutive holidays.

Travelers crowded Narita, Haneda and Kansai international airports. Narita officials said up to 56,000 people are expected to depart by Saturday night, while around 28,000 are expected to leave from Haneda.

Travel agencies and airlines said Asian resorts were the most popular destinations this year because of the increase in the number of low cost carriers, which offer cheap airfares.

Most shinkansen bullet trains departing from Tokyo were fully booked on Saturday morning. Rail operators said the occupancy rate of nonreserved seats on the Tokaido, Tohoku, Yamagata and Joetsu shinkansen lines was 120-150%.

Meanwhile, the Japan Road Traffic Information Center said the biggest traffic jams are expected on expressways on Saturday afternoon. Last year, traffic was banked up for over 40 kilometers on some expressways, with the longest lines being on the Joban Expressway linking the Tokyo metropolitan area with northeastern Japan.

The U-turn rush is expected to peak on May 5 and May 6.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

We are going nowhere!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Going to Awaji shima from the 3rd!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sorry this a herd mentally, time for change, I have offered staff a bonus to work, double time and hours in lieu added.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Getting Inked In Tokyo: 3 Female-Friendly Tattoo Studios

Savvy Tokyo

The First 10 Sentences You Should Learn in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Nira: The Underrated Japanese Vegetable That Boosts Your Stamina

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Mount Atago

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Japan’s Top 3 Regional Ramen: Sapporo, Tokyo and Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog