Travelers get going for Golden Week vacation

Travelers line up in the departure lobby at Narita airport on Saturday.

Japan's Golden Week holiday exodus got under way on Saturday as travelers flooded train stations and airports across the country.

This coming Monday, Thursday and Friday are national holidays and many people will also be taking Tuesday and Wednesday off, giving them nine consecutive holidays.

Travelers crowded Narita, Haneda and Kansai international airports. Narita officials said up to 56,000 people are expected to depart by Saturday night, while around 28,000 are expected to leave from Haneda.

Travel agencies and airlines said Asian resorts were the most popular destinations this year because of the increase in the number of low cost carriers, which offer cheap airfares.

Most shinkansen bullet trains departing from Tokyo were fully booked on Saturday morning. Rail operators said the occupancy rate of nonreserved seats on the Tokaido, Tohoku, Yamagata and Joetsu shinkansen lines was 120-150%.

Meanwhile, the Japan Road Traffic Information Center said the biggest traffic jams are expected on expressways on Saturday afternoon. Last year, traffic was banked up for over 40 kilometers on some expressways, with the longest lines being on the Joban Expressway linking the Tokyo metropolitan area with northeastern Japan.

The U-turn rush is expected to peak on May 5 and May 6.

