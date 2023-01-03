Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A shinkansen platform at JR Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture is crowded with travelers on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Travelers returning from New Year holidays crowd train stations, airports, expressways

7 Comments
TOKYO

Travelers returning from New Year holidays crowded train stations, airports and expressways in Japan on Tuesday, the last day of the New Year holidays.

Airlines and railway operators reported higher numbers than last year as this year was the first time since 2020 that there were no travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

JR reported 100% capacity on several shinkansen (bullet trains) bound for Tokyo and Osaka. The Tokaido lines was almost at full capacity, JR said.

Long traffic lines were seen on the Tomei and Meishin expressways, the Japan Road Traffic Information Center said. Traffic was backed up for about 30 kilometers on the Tohoku and Kan-etsu expressways, the center said.

Enjoyed that 4 day holiday now back to work 60hrs a week!.....

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Japan, the country that, for some reason, just loves crowds. Even if it's trivial to avoid it.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Just watch those COVID numbers next week.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I had a nice holiday. I especially enjoyed Kohaku. Hope our frequent fliers are having a good time too.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

if there could be something like "winter week" people could travel in more relaxing mode.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

if there could be something like "winter week" people could travel in more relaxing mode.

Nah. You just don't get it.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Elvis is here

?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

