 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visit Oxford University
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are greeted by Chancellor of the University of Oxford Christopher Patten and Master of Balliol College Helen Ghosh, during a visit to Balliol College at Oxford University, as they continue their state visit to the UK, in Oxford, Britain, June 28, 2024. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes Image: Reuters/Isabel Infantes
national

Trip down memory lane for Japan's emperor and wife on final day of UK visit

0 Comments
OXFORD, England

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and his wife took a trip down memory lane on Friday, the final day of their week-long stay in Britain, with a visit to the medieval university city of Oxford where they both studied in the 1980s.

The imperial couple's formal state visit concluded on Thursday with a goodbye from King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace, but they squeezed in a trip to Oxford before flying home.

The 64-year-old emperor attended Oxford's Merton College in 1983-1986, while his wife Empress Masako, 60, studied international relations in the late 1980s down the road at Balliol College.

Tracing its history back to 1096, the University of Oxford is the oldest in the English-speaking world, famous as a prestigious seat of learning which has educated dozens of British prime ministers including the current one, Rishi Sunak.

At Balliol, Naruhito and Masako met Oxford University's chancellor Chris Patten and the master of the college, Helen Ghosh, as well-wishers waved Japanese and British flags.

Naruhito was due later to plant a cherry tree at Merton College, in what will be the final part of a trip which has been focused on celebrating the cultural, business and military ties between Japan and Britain.

Before his trip, Naruhito had said he was looking forward to visiting Oxford with his wife as it would be the first time they would spend time there together in the city with its winding lanes and honey-coloured gothic spires.

Both had a memorable time at Oxford, the emperor said, with his wife particularly fond of the city's majestic buildings and beautiful gardens.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cyber: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Point Cards Explained: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Furano Lavender Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Shirahige Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Kaze no Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Daisetsu Mori no Gardens

GaijinPot Travel