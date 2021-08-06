Tropical storm heading for Tokyo as Olympics draw to close

A tropical storm is forecast to hit Tokyo on the last day of the Olympics, organizers said Friday, but did not announce any changes to competition.
Japan's weather agency warned of strong winds, high waves and the risk of landslides and floods along the eastern coastline from Saturday afternoon to Sunday, when Tropical Storm Mirinae is expected to pass over the capital.
The Olympics closing ceremony is on Sunday evening, with medal events including water polo and rhythmic gymnastics taking place at indoor venues in the city during the day.
Cycling track races are also scheduled in Shizuoka, while the men's marathon will kick off early Sunday in the far northern city of Sapporo.
"We are paying attention" to the path of the storm, Tokyo 2020 organizing committee spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters.
A separate storm hit Japan last week, forcing Games organizers to reschedule some rowing and archery events, although they brought forward the surfing finals to take advantage of strong waves.
On Friday, Mirinae was around 100 kilometers north of Minamidaito island, near the southern archipelago of Okinawa. It was moving east, packing gusts of up to 108 kilometers per hour.
Another tropical storm is hovering in the Taiwan strait, moving toward Japan.
Japan's typhoon season runs from around May to October, peaking in August and September. In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis smashed into Japan as it hosted the Rugby World Cup, killing more than 100 people.© 2021 AFP
buffalo
Let's not forget the para Olympics have not begun yet. So Olympics drawing to a close - Olympics reaching the halfway point?
CarlosTakanakana
The olympics are coming to a close as typhoon approaches.
CarlosTakanakana
That is a fair point @buffalo
Commodore Perry
These Olympics end Sunday? Went by fast. Too much Netflix bingeing.
jiji Xx
@buffalo
funny you should say that, because up till 3 or so weeks ago it was always "the Olympics and Paralympics", but suddenly, no mention of the latter.... so..... interesting to see what transpires..... or doesn't....
William77
They don’t care about the health of people,so no matter if there is a pandemy or a tropical storm but their goal is just to get as many medals as possible for Japan in this hyper glorified sport’s day.
The sooner it’s over the better it is.
snowymountainhell
‘member when’ headlines were simple, focused on ‘the safety of people’s lives’, rather than games? :
Hoping everyone one is ‘safe’ in the coming days and aftermath.
JeffLee
Could these Games be any more cursed?
Chico3
Whoever wrote this article has failed to know that the Paralympics area a major part of the Olympics. Let’s not forget that. Apparently, Bach, along with Suga and Koike, are far away from reality, when Bach gave his speech earlier.
Hiro
@JeffLee, it depends on how you look at it. The previous storm was considered to be a welcome sight for the surfing competition that day. While this storm will bring some rain and wind to cool off the heat while most event are already finish by sunday anyway. Not to mention according to the meteorologist, the bulk of the storm is not gonna be inland but instead move away from the shores. Is mostly just rain and wind that will hit the coastal cities. So if you look at it this way, we should considered it to be lucky because this is typhoon season but so far there isn't a single typhoon which hit Japan so far. At least we can considered more lucky compare to most Asian nations at the moment who are hit hard during this monsoon season.
buchailldana
Quite appropriate to end in a deluge
ShinkansenCaboose
One: This storm is not hitting Tokyo directly and will be on the West side of the storm and quite weak here in the Kanto Tokyo area.
Two: It will not cool off anything except rain-soaked asphalt and cement. It will suck up more humid tropical air with humidity.
Three: Para-olympiads with their fragile compromised body health will have a tougher time with the weather especially if venues they are using are not wheelchair friendly as most venues in Japan are not.
Reckless
Went by too fast.
nandakandamanda
On the Japanese news they are calling them typhoons, but this one (#10) will probably glance past Tokyo like a tropical storm.
No.9, though, which looks to be hitting next Monday/Tuesday, is forecast to slice right across Japan.
nandakandamanda
So they'll play them up to the Japanese public in order to minimize casualties, and play them down to the Olympics community so as not to alarm anyone.
cracaphat
Physically challenged people are often times tougher than able-bodied people.What they've had to go through and deal with because of their condition would make many of us weep.And now they're in the Olympics? They're not getting thrown by very hot weather or mental health issues.All of them are too legit to quit.
Jim
Tell that to the people in Atami area or Shizuoka / Kagoshima / Shimane prefecture who suffered severe flooding and landslide this year ( many deaths, injuries and properties completely destroyed ) or the people of Okinawa who are battered with typhoon after typhoon every year. You probably are always safe around Tokyo but in other parts of Japan people are suffering! That’s the problem with some Japanese who live in their own bubble world. People in Fukushima are still suffering until now and people and Tokyo pretend it’s all ok and everything has recovered…
japantrojan
I'm just pleased that my favorite Filipino disco band, Hagibis, got a mention. Now that was a freakin' storm!
Euro Dude
Okinawa and Southern Japan already had 2 big typhoons this year. Hey, Japan is not only Tokyo, you know.
mz16
Thanks for the Obon storm, dang.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
It's more than 1 tropical storm headed this way now. We're in for a wet weak, and probably a nasty typhoon season.
https://www.jma.go.jp/bosai/map.html#4/35.237/151.732/&elem=root&typhoon=all&contents=typhoon&lang=en