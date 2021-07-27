Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A tropical storm headed toward Japan's northeastern coast has disrupted several Olympic events Photo: AFP
national

Tropical storm nears Japan, disrupting Tokyo Olympics

0 Comments
TOKYO

A tropical storm churned toward Japan and the Olympic Games on Tuesday, whipping up welcome waves for surfing medal hopefuls but disrupting other events with rain and strong winds.

Olympic organizers have rescheduled rowing and archery over concerns about high winds from Tropical Storm Nepartak, which is packing gusts of up to 108 kilometers an hour.

The storm, currently around 190 kilometers east of Choshi city, was originally headed for Tokyo, but has shifted north and is now expected to make landfall around the Miyagi Prefecture region early on Wednesday.

Miyagi and neighboring Ibaraki Prefecture are hosting several Olympic events -- some of the few that fans are allowed to attend, but organizers said they would not be affected by the storm.

"Games in Miyagi and Ibaraki will be held as scheduled. We expect spectators to come watch too," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters.

On Tuesday, the approaching storm was already bringing wind and rain to parts of Japan's east coast, making for challenging conditions at the women's triathlon in Tokyo.

The event started 15 minutes late because of the weather and the wet roads slipped up several athletes during the cycling section.

But conditions were better at the surfing competition, taking place east of Tokyo in Chiba.

Organizers decided to squeeze the quarterfinals, semifinals and medal events of the men's and women's competitions into Tuesday to take advantage of the waves.

Japanese government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters Tuesday that the storm was moving very slowly and already producing strong winds and rough seas along much of the northeast coast.

He warned of "heavy rain through tomorrow" in the areas around Tokyo, as well as the Tohoku region to the northeast and the Hokuriku region to the northwest, where the storm will head after making landfall.

Kato urged local residents to "pay attention to the latest information about the weather and evacuation orders."

Some train services in the area where the storm will hit have been cancelled, and non-mandatory evacuation orders have been issued around the town of Atami, where heavy rain earlier this month caused a landslide that killed 21 people.

Japan's typhoon season runs from around May to October, peaking in August and September.

In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis hit as Japan hosted the Rugby World Cup, killing more 100 people.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Silver (mens) and Bronze (womens) to Japan. That was exciting to watch in the big waves!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Except for a little rain here in the morning, the weather has been beautiful here in Shinjuku. And not to hot. It shouldn't be too bad in the stadium.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

whipping up welcome waves for surfing 

Who writes this stuff? Definitely not a surfer. Massive wind storm waves are known as junk. We hate them. Pain in the neck to get out unless you can find a good rip, and if you do not know the area you will never find the known rips.

Steady waves and swell make for great surfing and light on and offshore winds depending on the time of day and the tides. The second and third of the sets are usually optimal. Surfing is a lifestyle. It is not a sport. It is fun.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog