Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Truck driver dies after being buried by snow after leaving vehicle

0 Comments
AKITA

A 67-year-old man died after he was buried by snow after he left his truck which had become stalled in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, police said Sunday.

City employees doing snow removal work on a five-meter-wide road called 119 at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday and reported that a truck was stopped on the road and partially covered by snow, Fuji TV reported. Police said Toshimi Takahashi, a part-time employee, was found buried by snow about 20 meters from the truck. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Snow was piled up as high as 2.5 meters on both sides of the road. Police believe part of the snow wall fell onto Takahashi.

The area has been receiving heavy snow since Dec 30, local weather bureau officials said.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

RIP.

I think Yokote in Akita is the home of the kamakura.....igloos,or snow shelters,there is a reason.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog