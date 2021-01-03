Truck driver dies after being buried by snow after leaving vehicle

A 67-year-old man died after he was buried by snow after he left his truck which had become stalled in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, police said Sunday.

City employees doing snow removal work on a five-meter-wide road called 119 at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday and reported that a truck was stopped on the road and partially covered by snow, Fuji TV reported. Police said Toshimi Takahashi, a part-time employee, was found buried by snow about 20 meters from the truck. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Snow was piled up as high as 2.5 meters on both sides of the road. Police believe part of the snow wall fell onto Takahashi.

The area has been receiving heavy snow since Dec 30, local weather bureau officials said.

