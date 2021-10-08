Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Truck driver dies after crashing into koban

TOKYO

A man died after the truck he was driving crashed into a koban (police box) in Chofu, Tokyo, on Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. According to police, the small dump truck was driven by a man in his 50s and there was a youth in his late teens in the passenger seat.

There were two police officers in the koban at the time but neither of them were injured. The truck driver suffered severe chest injuries and died in hospital about 2 1/2 hours later. His passenger suffered light injuries.

Witnesses said the truck, which was carrying a load of sand, veered over the center line before the crash. Police believe the driver lost control of the steering wheel and will question the passenger to try and find out what happened.

