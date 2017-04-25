Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Truck driver dies after rear-ending another truck, then crashing into gas station pole

SAITAMA

A 51-year-old truck driver died after his truck rear-ended another truck waiting at a traffic light, and then crashed into a gas station in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, the first truck was waiting at a traffic light at around 2:30 a.m., when it was rear-ended by a bigger truck which careened off it and continued for about 40 meters before crashing into a pole at a gas station, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the driver of the bigger truck was found unconscious behind the wheel, with no external signs of injury. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other truck was uninjured. No one at the gas station was hurt.

Police believe the deceased truck driver may have suffered a blackout as the result of a medical condition.

And once again, if they know of a medical condition yet keep the "driver" attitude, they are moral criminals. Here his punishment was his own life, but it almost never is a "just" punishment. People with medical conditions that can somehow affect their perfomance while controling a complex machinery, be it once a day or once in ten years (since you never actually know when it happens), MUST NOT be allowed to control complex machinery. There is the responsibility.

