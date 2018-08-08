Truck driver loses consciousness resulting in collision involving 8 vehicles

A truck driver lost consciousness and caused a collision involving eight vehicles Tokyo’s Kodaira City on Tuesday. Three drivers sustained minor injuries in the accident, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the accident occurred at around noon. Witnesses said the truck veered across the center line and collided with another truck and passenger car. Five other vehicles were caught up in the accident.

Police said the man driving the truck told them he lost consciousness behind the wheel for a few seconds.

