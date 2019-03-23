Tsunami-hit railway in Iwate resumes full operation

Crowds welcome the arrival of a train on the Rias train at Otsuchi Station in Iwate Prefecture on Saturday.

A railway in northeastern Japan resumed full operation Saturday after being damaged by the tsunami in the wake of the massive earthquake in the region in 2011.

Sanriku Railway Co restarted service between Miyako and Kamaishi stations in Iwate Prefecture after gaining control of the section from the Japan Railway group, and opened the whole of the 163-kilometer Rias Line that also runs through two already resumed sections along the prefecture's coast.

A memorial train departed Kamaishi station at 11:40 a.m. with passengers selected from among applicants. "We'll work hard to bring new hope to those living in areas affected by the disasters," Sanriku Railway President Ichiro Nakamura said at a ceremony.

Moe Takahashi, 16, said many students in the area had been forced to use buses to go to their schools. "With the train, it will be easier. I'm looking forward to using it," she said near the station.

The train arrived at Miyako station around 1:20 p.m.

The Rias Line, which links Kuji and Sakari stations further north and south in the prefecture, is the longest railroad in Japan operated by a public-private venture.

Among three prefectures significantly damaged by the March 11, 2011 disasters -- Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima -- train services remain suspended only between JR Namie and Tomioka stations in Fukushima due to the nuclear crisis in the prefecture.

© KYODO