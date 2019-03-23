Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crowds welcome the arrival of a train on the Rias train at Otsuchi Station in Iwate Prefecture on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Tsunami-hit railway in Iwate resumes full operation

0 Comments
MORIOKA, Iwate

A railway in northeastern Japan resumed full operation Saturday after being damaged by the tsunami in the wake of the massive earthquake in the region in 2011.

Sanriku Railway Co restarted service between Miyako and Kamaishi stations in Iwate Prefecture after gaining control of the section from the Japan Railway group, and opened the whole of the 163-kilometer Rias Line that also runs through two already resumed sections along the prefecture's coast.

A memorial train departed Kamaishi station at 11:40 a.m. with passengers selected from among applicants. "We'll work hard to bring new hope to those living in areas affected by the disasters," Sanriku Railway President Ichiro Nakamura said at a ceremony.

Moe Takahashi, 16, said many students in the area had been forced to use buses to go to their schools. "With the train, it will be easier. I'm looking forward to using it," she said near the station.

The train arrived at Miyako station around 1:20 p.m.

The Rias Line, which links Kuji and Sakari stations further north and south in the prefecture, is the longest railroad in Japan operated by a public-private venture.

Among three prefectures significantly damaged by the March 11, 2011 disasters -- Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima -- train services remain suspended only between JR Namie and Tomioka stations in Fukushima due to the nuclear crisis in the prefecture.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Live

Real Rainbow Lines Up with Tokyo’s Famous Rainbow Bridge

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Nature

Niyodo River, Nikobuchi Waterfall and Nakatsu Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Themed Travel: From Tokyo To Shizuoka In Search Of Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shimanami Kaido

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

Golden Week 2019: Make the Most of This Year’s Super-Sized Break

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad