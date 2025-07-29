 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Unit 3 reactor covered with protective housing at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, run by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), is seen on Feb. 20. Image: AP file
national

Tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant faces new delay in removing melted fuel debris

1 Comment
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

The Japanese operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Tuesday said the start of full-scale removal of melted fuel debris will be delayed for several years until 2037 or later, the latest setback underscoring the challenges ahead.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, or TEPCO, said it will need 12 to 15 years of preparation before starting full-scale removal of melted fuel debris at the No. 3 reactor. That preparation includes reducing radiation levels and building necessary facilities in and around the reactor.

Overall, at least 880 tons of melted nuclear fuel has mixed with broken parts of internal structures and other debris inside the three reactors that suffered meltdowns at the plant following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The delay again sets back the 2051 target set by Japan's government and TEPCO for decommissioning the plant.

A test retrieval of a tiny sample of melted fuel debris in November was already three years behind, and some experts estimate that the decommissioning work could take more than a century.

TEPCO said it plans to stick to the current completion target of 2051.

“Realistically, we are aware of the difficulty (to achieve the target) but we will not drop the goal just yet, as we still don't have a clear work schedule after the full-scale removal begins,” said Akira Ono, chief decommissioning officer at TEPCO.

Ono said TEPCO plans to examine preparation work necessary at the two other reactors within the next couple of years ahead of full-scale melted fuel retrieval.

After small missions by robots to gather samples, experts will determine a larger-scale method for removing melted fuel, first at the No. 3 reactor.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Do they even have a plan yet?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Insane Food Challenges in Japan (If You’re Hungry Enough)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Tax Returns in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

PokéPark Kanto: New Pokemon Theme Park in Japan Opens 2026

GaijinPot Blog