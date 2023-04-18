Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tsuruga reactor operator required to correct document errors by August

TOKYO

Japan's nuclear regulators on Tuesday instructed Japan Atomic Power Co to correct inaccuracies in documents necessary for restarting the Tsuruga No. 2 reactor and resubmit them by the end of August.

The operator of the nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, has been seeking approval to reboot the offline unit under stricter safety regulations imposed after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster but faulty documents led to a halt of the safety review, which only resumed in December following a suspension.

After receiving the Nuclear Regulation Authority's administrative guidance, the company announced President Mamoru Muramatsu and Hirofumi Kenda, an executive vice president, will return 30 percent of their executive compensation for a month.

"It is extremely regrettable that (Japan Atomic Power) repeatedly made errors," said Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura at a press conference, adding the company should take this opportunity as the "last chance."

Japan Atomic Power repeatedly made mistakes on descriptions of a fault line running beneath the No. 2 unit, a key focus of the review, among other issues, preventing the parties from holding substantive discussions for about four years.

The regulators have suggested they will not grant a restart of the unit if there is a serious error in resubmitted documents.

In 2019, the NRA found over 1,000 inaccuracies in the documents submitted for measures against earthquakes and tsunamis, followed by revelations in February 2020 that the operator had rewritten data analyzing a drilling survey conducted on an area below the Tsuruga complex premises without approval.

