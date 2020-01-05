Tuna fetches ¥193.2 mil at New Year auction in Tokyo

A bluefin tuna fetched 193.2 million yen on Sunday at the New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market, the second-highest price on record.
The price paid for the 276-kilogram tuna caught by a vessel operating out of a port in Oma, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, amounts to 700,000 yen per kg. The successful bidder was Kiyomura Corp, the Tokyo-based operator of sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai.
"I am even more happy as this was the first auction in Reiwa," said Kiyomura President Kiyoshi Kimura, referring to the new imperial era which commenced in May last year.
The company said the tuna will be served at the chain's restaurant in nearby Tsukiji, the former location of the capital's major fish market.
A bluefin tuna fetched a record 333.6 million yen in the New Year auction last year when it was held for the first time in Toyosu following the market's relocation.© KYODO
1 Comment
Abigail
If someone can pay that much for a tuna, then they are surely making way too much yen. Seriously that money could have supported many projects as humanitarian aide to many victims from last years storms. It also means that too many people are eating out supporting this suishi house too. Aside that to real matters, what does one piece of that 193million Yen taste like, well do that math and pay the price of 10,000 Yen to find out.
gogogo
Flexing, how about using that money for the people out of homes.