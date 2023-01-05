Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yamayuki President Yukitaka Yamaguchi, second from left, stands beside a bluefin tuna that he paid 36.04 million yen for at a New Year auction in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Tuna fetches ¥36.04 mil at New Year auction in Tokyo

TOKYO

A bluefin tuna fetched 36.04 million yen ($273,000) on Thursday at the New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market, more than double the top price last year, as the restaurant and food industries look to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The price paid for the 212-kilogram fish caught by a vessel operating out of a port in Oma, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, exceeded last year's top price for a tuna of 16.88 million yen and is the sixth highest since comparable data became available in 1999.

Tokyo-based intermediate wholesaler Yamayuki and the company operating the restaurant Sushi Ginza Onodera jointly won the bid held at one of Tokyo's most popular tourist attractions.

Yukitaka Yamaguchi, president of Yamayuki, said the tuna was "by far the best."

"I wanted to create some positive news as (the fallout from) the coronavirus pandemic gradually eases. The price is just right for the first sale of the season," Yamaguchi said.

Akifumi Sakagami, head chef of Ginza Onodera, said, "I want to thank those who delivered this wonderful tuna. The people who eat it will definitely be satisfied."

This year's auction started at around 5:10 a.m., an hour after the tuna were lined up, sparking lively exchanges between bidders and buyers.

A 278-kg bluefin tuna fetched a record 333.6 million yen in the New Year auction in 2019 when it was held for the first time in Toyosu following the relocation of Tokyo's main fish market from nearby Tsukiji.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

