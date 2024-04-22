 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
national

Turkish Airlines diverges from instructed landing route at Haneda

TOKYO

A Turkish Airlines passenger flight diverged from its instructed landing route at Tokyo's Haneda airport and performed a go-around, prompting Japan's transport ministry to investigate the incident, ministry officials said Monday.

Turkish Airlines Flight 198 from Istanbul was meant to land on Runway B at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, but air traffic controllers noticed it approaching Runway D and instructed it to perform a go-around so it could land safely. The aircraft landed some 25 minutes later on Runway D, according to the ministry.

In September, a Turkish Airlines passenger aircraft diverted from its route and flew over Tokyo Tower and other central parts of the Japanese capital, leading the ministry to request the airline to take steps to prevent a recurrence. It also alerted other air carriers to avoid any similar incidents.

