national

TV watchdog says MX defamed civic group head with program on Okinawa

2 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo Metropolitan Television Broadcasting Corp defamed a civic group representative through a variety program that dealt with news on anti-U.S. base protests in Okinawa, a broadcasting ethics organization said Thursday.

A human rights panel of the Broadcasting Ethics and Program Improvement Organization said "News Joshi (News Girls)," aired on Jan 2 and 9 last year, infringed on the human rights of Shin Sugok, a joint representative of civic group Norikoenet against hate speech, and issued an admonishment against the broadcaster.

It said the program indicated through commentators' remarks and use of subtitles that Shin was a "radical person" and the "mastermind" of the protest movement against a helipad construction at a U.S. military training area in the island prefecture and was paying 50,000 yen to each protester daily, but "none of the points were proven" and "comprised defamation."

"The decision by the BPO is the final conscience of broadcasters," Shin said at a press conference in Tokyo, welcoming the BPO's recognition of the infringement of her rights by Tokyo MX.

The broadcaster released a statement later in the day saying, "We take the admonishment seriously and will promote trustworthy broadcasting by steadily implementing measures currently under way to prevent similar problems from happening again."

While a unit of cosmetics maker DHC Corp created the actual contents and MX TV was not involved in their planning or creation, BPO said the broadcaster had ethical issues in failing to check them.

With regard to the program, BPO's ethics panel had said in December there was a serious violation of broadcasting ethics by MX TV for airing contents it had not properly checked.

The broadcaster announced earlier this month it will stop airing the program as of the end of March. The program started in December 2015.

Funny thing, and "confirmed" here, but not the intent I am sure, it does prove that "mainlanders" come down here and stir crap up. She is Korean-Japanese, and not Okinawan.

Oh and the amount that evidently was confirmed, but not being reported locally, due to obvious reasons, is that payments were more in line of 5,000 to 10,000 yen per day.

This is after the fact too, as the heli-pads are pretty much 100% completed and the "protesters" suddenly gone from there.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Boy, if we had groups like this in the US, our news would be a barren landscape.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

