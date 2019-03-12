Two 12-year-old girls jump to their deaths; note hints at bullying

Two 12-year-old elementary school students apparently jumped to their deaths from an apartment building in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Tuesday, leaving notes suggesting that they were being bullied, according to investigative sources.

The two girls have been identified as sixth-graders who attended the same elementary school. The city education board told a press conference Wednesday that it had not received any reports about the two being bullied.

A woman in the neighborhood made an emergency call at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, saying she had found two girls lying on the ground and bleeding on the premises of the building. The two, who were not residents of the complex, were confirmed dead at a hospital.

Some suicide notes, addressed to the school's president and a few friends, were found in the building and included accounts of verbal abuse, according to the sources.

The apparent suicides came just a week before their graduation ceremony. The two, who belonged to different classes, had gone to school on Tuesday.

According to the city education board, the school had conducted surveys among students about bullying eight times during the academic year, which started last April. The two did not say that they were being bullied.

The board sent counselors to the school to support children who may be shocked by the death of the girls. It also said it will consider whether to conduct hearings with students in connection with the incident.

© KYODO