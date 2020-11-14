Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Two 17-year-old boys killed after motorbike crashes into brick wall

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Two 17-year-old boys were killed when the motorbike they were on crashed into a telephone pole and a brick wall in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 11:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said the street is narrow and that visibility was good at the time of the crash.

The two boys, who were high school students, were taken to hospital with severe head injuries. They died shortly after arrival.

We’re they wearing helmets?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

