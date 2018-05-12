Two 17-year-old girls found dead outside school building

Two 17-year-old girls were found dead outside their school building in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Friday, after they apparently jumped from the 7th floor.

According to police, members of the baseball club of Ashikaga University Senior High School, who were nearby, heard a thud at around 9 p.m. Friday, Fuji TV reported. When they went to investigate, they found the bodies of the two girls. The girls were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said two pairs of shoes belonging to the girls were found at the spot on the 7th floor, from where they apparently jumped.

The girls were in the same class. Police said they will question their teachers and classmates to try and determine why they might have wanted to commit suicide.

