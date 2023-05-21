Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Two bodies found in car destroyed by fire in Miyagi Prefecture

0 Comments
MIYAGI

Police in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, said that two bodies whose genders are unknown were found inside a burned-out car on Sunday night.

According to police, an emergency call came in to 119 at around 7:30 p.m. in which the caller said there had been a loud explosion and that he could see black smoke and flames near a paddy field, Kyodo News reported.

It took three fire trucks about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire burning the passenger car. Firefighters and police found the remains of two people inside. Police said they are trying to identify the two people by tracing the ownership of the car.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo