Two bodies found in car destroyed by fire in Miyagi Prefecture

Police in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, said that two bodies whose genders are unknown were found inside a burned-out car on Sunday night.

According to police, an emergency call came in to 119 at around 7:30 p.m. in which the caller said there had been a loud explosion and that he could see black smoke and flames near a paddy field, Kyodo News reported.

It took three fire trucks about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire burning the passenger car. Firefighters and police found the remains of two people inside. Police said they are trying to identify the two people by tracing the ownership of the car.

