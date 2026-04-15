Two bodies in advanced state of decomposition found in apartment in Aichi

The decaying bodies of two adults, believed to be an 80-year-old woman and her 50-year-old son, have been found in an apartment in Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture.

The apartment management company called police Tuesday and said that contract renewal procedures were needed, but they were unable to contact the residents, Kyodo News reported.

Because the apartment was locked, the fire department broke a window, and police officers discovered the remains of the two residents at around 2 p.m.

Police said the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, but there were no noticeable external injuries, and there were no signs of a forced entry or ransacking.

Police said autopsies will be held to try and determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today