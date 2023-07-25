Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Two brothers found dead after possible fall while mountain climbing

0 Comments
NIIGATA

Two brothers who lost contact with their family while climbing Mt Echigo-Komagatake in Uonuma City, Niigata Prefecture, have been found dead after apparently falling, police said Monday.

According to police, Junichi Yamada, 48, of Niigata City and his brother Tomoya Abe, 45, from Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, were scheduled to descend the mountain on Sunday afternoon, Kyodo News reported. However, their families contacted the police when the two could not be reached.

Niigata Prefectural Police and firefighters launched a search on Monday morning and found the two brothers dead on the mountain. Both bodies were badly bruised, leading police to believe that the two men accidentally fell while climbing or were engulfed by a mountain stream.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo