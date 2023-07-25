Two brothers found dead after possible fall while mountain climbing

Two brothers who lost contact with their family while climbing Mt Echigo-Komagatake in Uonuma City, Niigata Prefecture, have been found dead after apparently falling, police said Monday.

According to police, Junichi Yamada, 48, of Niigata City and his brother Tomoya Abe, 45, from Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, were scheduled to descend the mountain on Sunday afternoon, Kyodo News reported. However, their families contacted the police when the two could not be reached.

Niigata Prefectural Police and firefighters launched a search on Monday morning and found the two brothers dead on the mountain. Both bodies were badly bruised, leading police to believe that the two men accidentally fell while climbing or were engulfed by a mountain stream.

