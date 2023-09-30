Two children bitten by monkey in Fukuoka Prefecture

Two boys, aged 4 and 5, were bitten by a monkey in separate incidents at their homes in Nakagawa, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the first incident occurred at around 7 a.m., NHK reported. A monkey entered the door of a house and bit a 5-year-old boy on the waist and then ran outside when the boy’s father appeared. The boy’s father called police.

About 30 minutes later, a 4-year-old boy was playing in the garden of his family’s house 600 meters from where the first incident occurred, when he, too, was bitten by a monkey on his arm and thigh. The boy’s mother called police.

The monkey was last seen heading into a nearby mountainous area.

